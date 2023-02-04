Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. Rogue Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15,003 shares.

Rogue Resources Trading Down 22.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About Rogue Resources

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

