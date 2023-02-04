Royal Bank of Canada Raises Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target to GBX 210

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 199.57 ($2.46).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 149 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.03. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 199 ($2.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,146.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serco Group

About Serco Group

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.10), for a total value of £3,204,500 ($3,957,638.63).

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.