Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $127.88

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$127.88 and traded as high as C$137.09. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$136.39, with a volume of 3,742,646 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$191.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$131.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$128.06.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

