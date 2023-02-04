Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $127.88

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$127.88 and traded as high as C$137.09. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$136.39, with a volume of 3,742,646 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$191.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$131.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$128.06.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.