Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Plans $1.63 Quarterly Dividend

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.625 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Sabre Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:SABRP opened at $101.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.41. Sabre has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $151.25.

Get Sabre alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sabre by 2,218.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.