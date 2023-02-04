Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.36. 746,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,053. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth about $760,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Saia by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Saia by 16.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Saia by 24.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 52.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Saia

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

