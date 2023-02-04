Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Posts Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SBH stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.80.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.
