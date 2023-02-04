Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Posts Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SBH stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

About Sally Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,714 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $3,717,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 79.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 636,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 281,243 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 493.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 147,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 137,400 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

