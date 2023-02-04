SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0431 on Top Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $3.46 million and $29,686.64 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03441711 USD and is up 12.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $18,225.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

