Saputo (TSE:SAP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.50

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.50 and traded as high as C$36.31. Saputo shares last traded at C$35.46, with a volume of 857,452 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.83.

Saputo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 74.23%.

Insider Transactions at Saputo

In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total transaction of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,690,551.48. In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total transaction of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,690,551.48. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,044.26.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

