SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in SB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

