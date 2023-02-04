Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $304.54

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.54 ($3.76) and traded as high as GBX 320 ($3.95). Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 313 ($3.87), with a volume of 80,099 shares.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 304.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The stock has a market cap of £223.32 million and a PE ratio of 787.80.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Transactions at Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £430.61 ($531.81).

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

