Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 770.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,266 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 25.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,725 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,269,000 after acquiring an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 280,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.06. 296,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,687. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.