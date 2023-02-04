Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Lessened by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after buying an additional 664,239 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,083,000 after acquiring an additional 588,429 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $46.01. 881,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,654. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

