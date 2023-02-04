SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.25

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $1.68. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 128,345 shares.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on SCYNEXIS from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
