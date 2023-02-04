Secret Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $15.79 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Secret has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $15.79 million and approximately $5,265.63 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00230893 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00102376 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00056131 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00063060 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0053993 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,262.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

