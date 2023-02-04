Secret (SIE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,164.70

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Secret has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and $5,164.70 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00231565 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00100681 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00055220 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00063017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0053993 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,262.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.