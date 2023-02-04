Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $103.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $103.64 million and $2.48 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009988 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00048850 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029356 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00019334 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004239 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00225031 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001168 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002765 BTC.
About Seele-N
SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.