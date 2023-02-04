Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $103.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $103.64 million and $2.48 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00048850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00019334 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00225031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002765 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00452502 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,514,007.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

