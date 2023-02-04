Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $102.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Articles

