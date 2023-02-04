Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SXT stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.89.

SXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 97.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after buying an additional 161,455 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth about $767,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

