Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $2.08. Sharp shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 2,765 shares traded.

Sharp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sharp Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

