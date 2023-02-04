ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Trinh Phung Sells 941 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ShockWave Medical Price Performance
Shares of SWAV traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.32. The stock had a trading volume of 374,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,776. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.96 and a 200 day moving average of $247.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. Equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after buying an additional 627,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 647.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 232,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
