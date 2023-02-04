ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Trinh Phung Sells 941 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.32. The stock had a trading volume of 374,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,776. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.96 and a 200 day moving average of $247.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. Equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after buying an additional 627,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 647.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 232,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.