Siacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.12 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $189.80 million and $6.12 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,424.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000412 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.43 or 0.00424475 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00102271 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014605 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.34 or 0.00739964 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00594043 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001131 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00184463 BTC.
About Siacoin
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,277,262,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
