Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $187.93 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,509.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.70 or 0.00424182 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00104390 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014589 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.94 or 0.00740065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00589019 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004277 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00186248 BTC.
About Siacoin
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,275,972,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
