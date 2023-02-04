Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $187.93 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,509.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.70 or 0.00424182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00104390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.94 or 0.00740065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00589019 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00186248 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,275,972,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

