Signaturefd LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $289.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $294.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

