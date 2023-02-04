Signaturefd LLC Has $587,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,099,939 shares of company stock worth $168,286,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $97.13 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.90%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

