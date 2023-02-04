Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Atlassian by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
Atlassian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $169.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $352.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.19.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Further Reading
