Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Further Reading

