Signaturefd LLC Sells 388 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in STERIS by 17.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE STE opened at $219.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,991.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

