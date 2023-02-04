Signaturefd LLC Sells 545 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 193.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average of $95.04. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BMO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal Profile



Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

