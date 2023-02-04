Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Shares of Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) rose 16.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 4,462,481 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,079% from the average daily volume of 378,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Silo Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silo Pharma stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of Silo Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma, Inc is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It seeks to acquire and develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs.

