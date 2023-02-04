Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 4.12% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVOL. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,440,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 28,472 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 36,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

Shares of SVOL stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.