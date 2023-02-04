Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $5.40 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

