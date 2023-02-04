SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $150.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SITM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average is $108.62. SiTime has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $270.92. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Equities analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $38,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,741.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $38,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,741.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,137. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SiTime by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SiTime by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.