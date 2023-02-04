SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SLM to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SLM opened at $15.14 on Friday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SLM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of SLM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

