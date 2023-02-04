SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point lowered SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SLM to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of SLM opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. SLM has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in SLM by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,490,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SLM by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,938 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,637,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

