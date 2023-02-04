SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 1st

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 101.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

SLRC stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $870.84 million, a PE ratio of 113.57 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 59,400 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at $48,804,891.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 59,400 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at $48,804,891.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $203,593.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SLR Investment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SLR Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

