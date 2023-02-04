Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Buys £1,756 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) insider Richard Howes bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.69) per share, with a total value of £1,756 ($2,168.70).

Richard Howes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smiths Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 9th, Richard Howes bought 3,102 shares of Smiths Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,599 ($19.75) per share, with a total value of £49,600.98 ($61,258.47).

Smiths Group Price Performance

SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,797.50 ($22.20) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,639.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,572.83. The company has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 59,916.67. Smiths Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,323 ($16.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,797.50 ($22.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smiths Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMIN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.61) to GBX 1,845 ($22.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.37) to GBX 1,860 ($22.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.