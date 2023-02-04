Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Buys £1,756 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) insider Richard Howes bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.69) per share, with a total value of £1,756 ($2,168.70).
Richard Howes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Richard Howes bought 3,102 shares of Smiths Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,599 ($19.75) per share, with a total value of £49,600.98 ($61,258.47).
SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,797.50 ($22.20) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,639.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,572.83. The company has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 59,916.67. Smiths Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,323 ($16.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,797.50 ($22.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
