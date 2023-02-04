Smooth Love Potion Self Reported Market Cap Hits $136.26 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $136.26 million and $14.57 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,526,807,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,526,812,116 tokens. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

