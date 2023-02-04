Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.32.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

