SOMESING Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.04 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $54.01 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.64 or 0.00428866 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.16 or 0.29252014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.36 or 0.00448998 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,732,732,879 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

