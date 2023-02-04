Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 31 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

MA stock opened at $373.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.97. The company has a market cap of $359.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.