Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $762,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $178.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

