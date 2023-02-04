Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.70%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

