Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

