Sourceless 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.92 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Sourceless has a market cap of $127.69 million and approximately $2.92 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019215 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004187 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001369 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00225431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002773 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00630063 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

