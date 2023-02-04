Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

SBSI opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.55. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBSI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

See Also

