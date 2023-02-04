SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Truist Financial

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSB. Raymond James dropped their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.60.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. SouthState has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $91.74.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

