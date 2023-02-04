Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.05.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $177.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,790,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,821,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,778,000 after buying an additional 243,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

