Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.05.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $177.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
