Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $135.75 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $136.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.48. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

