Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,104 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Perficient worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Perficient by 22.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Perficient by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

