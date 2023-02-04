Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDLS. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 25.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $129.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Noodles & Company

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $308,070.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 970,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,028.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Noodles & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.